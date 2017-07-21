Gardaí renew appeal for missing 16 -year-old Yu Xin Li

Gardai in Wicklow are renewing an appeal for information for Yu Xin Li, who's been missing from her home in Bray since the June, 22.

Yu, who is 16 years of age, is described as 5'3" in height, of slight build, with brown eyes and dyed blonde hair.

It is believed she may have been in the Kilmacud area of Dundrum in Dublin.

Anyone who may have see Yu or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 - 6665300, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.