Gardaí renew appeal for information on murder of Dublin woman

Gardai and Crimestoppers are renewing their appeal to anyone who saw murdered woman Linda Evans Christian on or after Saturday June 24.

Shortly after 9am, Linda, a 29-year-old from Blanchardstown, left the Ash Ward of James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown where she had been receiving treatment.

On Saturday July 1, her family reported her missing and on Monday July 17, her body was discovered at Coolmine Woods, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Des McTiernan, Blanchardstown Garda Station said, “We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information on Linda’s movements around Saturday June 24.

“I genuinely believe that members of the public have information in relation to the murder and I am asking these individuals to come forward. Information can be given to investigating Gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station or any Garda Station.”

"Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details," Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton said.

"Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation," he added.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.