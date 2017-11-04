Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing teen Ronnie Wilde

Gardaí are today renewing their appeal to the public for help in finding missing teenager Ronnie Wilde.

The 16-year-old has been missing from Julianstown, Co Meath since October 9.

He is described as 5ft 11" in height, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing and ask that anyone with information to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.