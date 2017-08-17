Gardaí renew appeal for information on man missing for almost a year

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information about 54-year old William Mulvihill, who was last seen on August 21, 2016.

At the time, he was seen near the N69 Tralee to Listowel bypass at a roundabout at Kielduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

He is described as five foot three inches tall, with a medium build and green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a tweed suit jacket, chequered shirt and blue jeans.

Mr Mulvihill has red receding hair and a thick red moustache.

Gardaí say Tralee was extremely busy on that evening and there were a lot of extra visitors to the town attending the Rose of Tralee Festival.

Anyone with information about Mr Mulvihill’s disappearance is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.