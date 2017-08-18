Gardaí renew appeal for information following Ballymun shooting

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information following a double killing in Ballymun in Dublin on Wednesday.

Antoinette Corbally and Clinton Shannon were killed in the attack by two men at Balbutcher Drive.

Chief Superintendent Lorraine Wheatley has this appeal;

"An innocent young man and a mother have been killed and we're appealing to the community to come forward," she said.

"We are particularly interested in two cars: the silver Zafira, 08 LS 3101, and the black GTI Golf, 06 LH 3466."