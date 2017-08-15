Gardaí renew appeal for information after body found in north Dublin

Gardaí have today renewed their appeal for information following the discovery of a man's body in north Dublin almost two weeks ago.

The remains of 34-year-old Michal Kurek were discovered with stab wounds in a laneway at Grange near Ballyboughal on August 4.

Superintendent Noel Carolan speaking today said, "The area where Michal’s body was discovered is otherwise a generally very quiet, peaceful rural community.

"Michal was homeless during recent months and is known to have spent time in the Blanchardstown / Ongar area and in Dublin city centre.

"A Garda Family Liaison Officer is engaged with members of Michael’s family in Poland to provide support and inform the family of the progress of the investigation.

"Garda resources are not being spared in this investigation and several hundred lines of enquiry are being examined.

"We have received massive assistance from the public as well as very valuable information from the local community, the Polish community and the homeless community. However, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who knew Michal, in particular anyone who met him or knew of his movements at any time on Thursday August 3 or Friday August 4 to contact with Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Detectives are asking anyone who knew him or might have information about his last known movements to contact them at Balbriggan, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.