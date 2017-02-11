Gardaí renew appeal for information about Aengus Shanahan, missing for 17 years

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about Aengus Shanahan who went missing from Limerick 17 years ago today.

Aengus, better known as 'Gussie', is the youngest of a family of four.

He was an employee of Dell, Castletroy, Limerick, where he finished work as normal on the afternoon of Friday 11 of February 2000.

Gussie went to Coopers bar in St Joseph Street, Limerick with friends on that afternoon.

He was due to stay the night with friends in Saint Joseph Street but didn't do so. He left the bar on his own at 10.30pm and walked to Old School House Lane, which is the last known sighting.

Concern grew when family or friends didn't hear from him over the weekend and when he didn't show up for work on Monday his family reported him missing.

36-year-old Gussie was described as being 5ft 10ins, of think build with short fair hair.

His family and Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may useful information and who have not been in contact previously, to do so now on the 17th anniversary of his disappearance.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen Gussie on this Friday night or early the following morning to come forward, especially Taxi Drivers in the Limerick area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.