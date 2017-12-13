Gardaí renew appeal for help to find missing teenager Ned Cash Connors

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for the public’s help in locating Ned Cash Connors.

The 15-year-old is missing from Sandyford, Dublin 18.

Ned was last seen on November 29, 2017 in the Kilmacud area.

He is described as being 5’ 3” with blue eyes, sandy hair and slim build.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners. Gardaí believe that Ned may be in the Athlone/Mullingar area of Westmeath.

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-666 5600, The Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.