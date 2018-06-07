Gardaí renew appeal for help finding man missing from Limerick since 1998

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in finding a man who is missing from Limerick for the past 20 years.

Matthew Carroll disappeared on Monday, June 8, 1998, and would be 51 years old on his next birthday.

He was last spotted walking away from the Steering Wheel Pub at Roxboro Shopping Centre between 7pm and 8pm that night.

Matthew Carroll

He was on his way to his home at Rose Court, Keyes Park but never arrived back there.

Matthew is 5’ 4” and 10 stone. He has fair hair and blue eyes. He speaks with a Limerick accent.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black top with writing on the top, black jeans and deck shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station at (061) 214340 or on the Garda confidential line 1800-666-111.

