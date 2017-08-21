Gardaí release three men as Kilkenny stabbing victim remains in critical condition

Three men arrested over a stabbing which left another man fighting for his life have been released without charge.

Gardai said a file on the case was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The attack took place at Love Lane, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny on Saturday evening.

The victim, aged 22, remains in a critical condition in St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

The arrested men were aged in their 30s and 40s.

Gardai renewed their appeal for witnesses.