Gardaí release teenager arrested in connection with Dublin stabbing

A teenager arrested in connection with a serious assault in Dublin has been released.

A man in his early 30s was stabbed and robbed by a number of youths on Crane Lane in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A taxi driver helped the injured man and took him to hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Gardaí arrested a suspect a short time later and a phone was recovered.

He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions.