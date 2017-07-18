Gardaí release man without charge in connection with Swords murder

Gardaí have released a 29-year-old man being questioned in connection with the murder of a man in Swords at the weekend.

56-year-old father of three, Dermot Byrne, was found injured and naked on North Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested on Sunday and brought to Swords garda station for questioning.

He was released without charge earlier today and a file is being prepared for the DPP.