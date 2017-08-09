Gardaí release man without charge in connection with fraudulent documents in terrorist investigation

A man arrested in connection with the forging of documents has been released from Garda custody.

The Algerian man was detained in Drumcondra yesterday morning in relation to fraudulent identification documents.

The Metropolitan Police Service in London sought the assistance of gardaí when, during an international terror investigation, they uncovered suspect documentation with the details of an individual purporting to live in Ireland.

The Garda Counter Terrorism International unit raided three properties at 7am yesterday - two on the southside of Dublin and one in Drumcondra, north Dublin, where they arrested a man.

A computer and documents also seized are being examined for potential terrorist links.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

The Irish Examiner understands the London Met gathered the identification documents from searches in Greece during an international investigation into Islamist terrorism.

The London Met SO15 — known as Counter Terrorism Command — sought out the assistance of the Garda Security and Intelligence Section at Garda Headquarters.

Counter Terrorism International, a dedicated part of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), carried out the searches.

Senior officers at the SDU and S&I were in contact with their counterparts in SO15 throughout yesterday.