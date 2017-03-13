Gardaí release man without charge in connection with fatal Galway stabbing

A man in his 60s arrested as part of a Garda investigation into a fatal assault in Galway has been released without charge.

A man, aged in his late 30s, suffered apparent stab wounds at a house on Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue, Co Galway shortly after 4am yesterday morning.

He received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

A file concerning the man in his 60s will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed an altercation between men on the Old Dublin Road or the Cardinal Crushing Road between 12 midnight and 4am on Sunday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station (Mill Street) on 091-538000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.