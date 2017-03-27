Gardaí release CCTV footage of Dublin assault last year in effort to trace four men

Gardaí are appealing for the help in identifying four men who were allegedly involved in an assault in Dublin city centre.

CCTV footage released by the gardaí shows four men attacking two others on South William Street.

The assault took place on November 5, 2016, just after midnight, and gardaí are trying to identify the men involved.

Gardaí said the victims were surrounded by the group before being repeatedly kicked and punched on the ground.

Anyone with any information is asked to phone Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60.