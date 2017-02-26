Gardaí recover gun and make three arrests, including member of Limerick crime family, after car chase

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have recovered a gun and arrested three men in a crackdown on organised crime in Limerick.

The firearm was discovered at the rear of a flat, at Main Street Bruff, Co Limerick, situated around 34km from Limerick city.

The gun was discovered in wrapping, however Gardaí said they were satisfied it was a firearm, reliable sources said.

The weapon was put into a garda evidence bag at the scene and taken by Gardaí to Limerick city where it will be transported on to garda headquarters in Dublin for forensic testing.

Plainclothes detectives and local informed Gardaí were backed up by an armed support unit.

The officers did not draw their weapons but carried out searches of the flat's interior and a rear garden.

Gardaí during a raid on an apartment in Bruff today. Pic: Declan Hehir.

A second well-known criminal family from Limerick city who moved to Bruff several number of months ago are being investigated as part of the probe.

Gardaí searched the flat in question and surrounding areas for several hours maintaining a presence in the normally quiet town for most of the day.

Earlier, as part of the sane probe, Gardaí pursued a high powered Audi car from the Ballyclough, Ballysheedy area to Fr Russell Road in Limerick city.

Three men were travelling in the vehicle when it eventually "lost control and crashed into a wall", a reliable garda source said.

One of the men is a member of a notorious Limerick criminal family.

The three are being questioned at garda stations in the city about ongoing organised crime in Limerick city and county.

Gardaí have been "monitoring" the men's movements for a number of months, sources said.

A statement released by the garda press office said tha a vehicle was seized during an operation in Limerick city and county and is currently being technically examined.

The men are being held at Roxboro Road Garda station under section 30 of the offences against the State Act.

A number of searches are underway in the Bruff area.