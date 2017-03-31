Gardaí recover bodies of missing couple from River Shannon

The bodies of a man and a woman have been taken from the River Shannon in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon.

The couple in their 30s were reported missing to Gardaí earlier this morning.

The couple, who lived in Germany, had hired a cruiser on the river earlier in the week.

The body of the man was located in the river close to the hired cruiser at 2pm and the woman's body was later recovered.

The bodies will be removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out on Monday.

Gardaí stated that at this stage the deaths are being treated as accidental.