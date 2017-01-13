Gardaí receive 66 files in relation to possible breaches of election laws

Fine Gael deputy leader James Reilly has been referred to the Gardaí for failing to prove an excess donation was returned to a donor.

The Standards in Public Office Commission has sent 66 files to the Gardaí in relation to possible breaches of laws and regulations around elections.

They found almost €8.4m was spent by candidates and political parties during the 2016 general election.

Fine Gael spent the most at €2.77m, more than €1m above their nearest rival Fianna Fáil, who footed a €1.69m bill.