Gardaí receive 66 files in relation to possible breaches of election laws
13/01/2017 - 10:37:40
Fine Gael deputy leader James Reilly has been referred to the Gardaí for failing to prove an excess donation was returned to a donor.
The Standards in Public Office Commission has sent 66 files to the Gardaí in relation to possible breaches of laws and regulations around elections.
They found almost €8.4m was spent by candidates and political parties during the 2016 general election.
Fine Gael spent the most at €2.77m, more than €1m above their nearest rival Fianna Fáil, who footed a €1.69m bill.
