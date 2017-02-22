Gardaí question two in connection with Dublin murder

A man and a woman in their thirties are being questioned over the murder of a man in Dublin at the weekend.

They are being detained at Store Street and Bridewell Garda Stations in Dublin's North inner city.

Gardaí launched a murder inquiry after a 51-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, at a flat on the North Circular Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday night.

Gardaí initially thought the man's injuries were self-inflicted, but no weapon was found at the scene.