Gardaí question two in connection with Dublin murder
A man and a woman in their thirties are being questioned over the murder of a man in Dublin at the weekend.
They are being detained at Store Street and Bridewell Garda Stations in Dublin's North inner city.
Gardaí launched a murder inquiry after a 51-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, at a flat on the North Circular Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday night.
Gardaí initially thought the man's injuries were self-inflicted, but no weapon was found at the scene.
