Gardai probe incident which saw woman jump from moving car near Portlaoise prison

Gardai are investigating an incident earlier today in which a woman jumped from a moving car in which she was being held against her will.

It is believed that earlier in the day the woman arrived home to discover a man, who was known to her, in her house in Portlaoise.

By Eoghan MacConnell

He is alleged to have forced her into the car from which she later escaped as it slowed in traffic near Portlaoise Prison in the Co Laois town.

Gardai are investigating wthere these events are linked to a subsequent collision on the M7 motorway.

Gardai said a man was taken to hospital in Naas General Hospital with non life threatening injuries following a collision near Ballybrittas in Co Laois.

It’s understood the man had exited a car on the central median of the motorway and was struck by another vehicle at around 1.30pm.

Gardai are hoping to speak to the man after he is treated for his injuries.

Gardai have asked anyone who witnessed either incident to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda Station.