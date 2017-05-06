Gardaí probe blasphemy complaint in relation to Stephen Fry interview with Gay Byrne

Senior garda sources have confirmed they have received a complaint against Stephen Fry in relation to an alleged breach of Ireland's blasphemy laws.

The investigation relates to comments in an interview with Gay Byrne on RTÉ's The Meaning of Life.

In the 2015 interview, the actor and writer suggested God was "mean-minded" and "stupid".

Fry also said that, if God existed, he was "clearly a maniac".

People convicted of blasphemy under the 2009 Defamation Act can face a fine of up to €25,000.

The man who made the complaint has told the Irish Independent he was not personally offended by the remarks, but believes he was doing his civic duty by reporting a crime.