Gardaí 'not prepared' for Swedish style terror attack

Gardaí say a terrorist attack similar to what happened in Stockholm in recent weeks could happen here, and frontline gardaí are not prepared for it.

GRA delegates will debate the need for counter-terrorism training at their annual conference in Galway.

The conference will hear from the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and Justice Minister Francis Fitzgerald this afternoon.

Cavan-Monaghan Garda James Morrisroe says it's possible a terrorist attack using a vehicle could happen in Ireland.

"Sweden is a neutral country, and they recently had a terrorist attack in Stockholm," said Garda Morrisroe.

"If they're subject to terrorist attacks, there is no reason why it can't occur in a big city in Ireland."