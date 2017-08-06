Gardaí name Dublin murder victim and ask for information

Gardaí have identified a Dublin murder victim and renewed their appeal for information about the investigation.

Michal Kurek's body was discovered in a laneway of the Ballyboughal to Oldtown Road area on Friday.

Gardaí launched a murder inquiry after they discovered his remains in a ditch on the side of a road at around 10.30am on Friday morning.

It is believed the 32-year-old victim was originally from Poland but was living in Dublin for a number of years.

It is understood he was stabbed a number of times in the attack last week.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to Mr Kurek's recent movements. They have also asked friends and associates to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station or any garda station.