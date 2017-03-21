Gardaí make two arrests in connection with serious assault and robbery in Dublin

Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a man and an attempted robbery at a newsagents in Dublin have arrested two men.

The incidents took place on Fitzmaurice Road in Finglas on Saturday, March 18, and a man in his 40s was left with serious head injuries.

The two men, both in their 20s, were arrested this morning in the Finglas area and are being held at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and Section 30 of the Offences Against the state Act, respectively.

Two men entered a newsagents on Fitzmaurice Road in Finglas at around 8.15am on Saturday and assaulted the member of staff.

Nothing was stolen and the men fled the scene in what is believed to be a white saloon type car heading in the direction of Glasilawn Road.

The staff member was taken to Beaumount hospital for treatment.