Gardaí make two arrests and seize €100k worth of heroin in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two people after two heroin seizures in Dublin yesterday.

Officers carried out a planned search of a house in Dublin 1 early yesterday morning and found around €30,000 worth of heroin. A man in his 40s was arrested during the raid.

In a follow-up search of a flat in the Dublin 1 area, heroin worth around €70,000 was seized and a woman in her 30s was detained.

Gardaí also seized mobile phones, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The man and woman are being held under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.