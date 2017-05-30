Gardaí make three arrests in connection with aggravated burglary on elderly couple

Gardaí have arrested two men and a teenager in connection with an aggravated burglary earlier this month in Co.Tipperary.

An elderly couple were assaulted at their house on the Old Dublin Road in Roscrea after two men broke into their house through a side window and stole money.

The husband, who is in his 90s, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise with head injuries. His wife, who is in her 80s, was not injured.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Dublin yesterday while two other males, aged 17 and 34, were arrested today also in the Dublin area

All three are being held at north Tipperary Garda Stations.