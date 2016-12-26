Gardaí: Make sure any alcohol from last night is out of your system before you drive today

If you were drinking last night make sure it is out of your system before you drive.

That is the advice from the Gardaí who are warning people to make sure they are fit to drive before taking to the roads.

Extra garda checkpoints will be mounted across the country over the next few days.

185 people have died on our roads this year, which Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid says is a worrying statistic.

Chief Superintendent Reid said: "People are not hearing that message and we want to assure them that An Garda Síochána is out there.

"Ther are over a thousand extra checkpoints that have been conducted over the last few weeks and that will be continued right through until the New Year, so anybody who takes a chance An Garda Síochána will be out there."