Gardaí make public appeal for help in tracing missing Ennis teenager 'believed to be armed'

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old who the gardaí have said is believed to be armed and should not be approached by the public.

Jack Dinan has been missing since yesterday and was last seen at his home on Considine Road, Ennis at approximately 10am.

Mr Dinan is 6ft tall, slim build with black hair and wears a tooth brace on his upper teeth.

Mr Dinan may have been wearing a grey hoodie top, grey spot camouflaged jacket when he left home and his family are urging him to contact home.

Gardaí have said he may be in possession of a green rucksack.

The gardaí statement went on: "Jack is believed to be armed and the public are asked not to approach him, but should contact Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112."