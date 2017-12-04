Gardaí make fourth arrest in connection with massive drugs haul in Louth

Gardaí investigating a massive drugs seizure in Co Louth today have arrested a fourth man.

Cocaine and tablets were found by accident after officers responded to reports of a fire at an industrial estate in Drogheda.

No value has been put on the haul yet but it is believed to be worth a few million euro.

The drugs were seized and three men in their mid-30s were arrested and brought to Drogheda Garda Station.

The fourth man - who is aged 38 - is now also being held at the station.