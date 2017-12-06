Gardaí make arrest during €1.6m cannabis seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have made an arrest after a drug seizure in Dublin.

Officers searched an industrial unit in Newcastle, Co. Dublin, yesterday where they seized around €1.6m worth of cannabis herb.

The raid was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force investigating serious organised criminal activity in West Dublin.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.