Gardaí make arrest after Limerick shooting leaves man in serious condition in hospital

By David Raleigh

A man is in hospital after being shot at a halting site in Limerick.

Reports say that the man in his mid 30s suffered gunshot wounds to his body at the halting site at Clonglong on the south of the city at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

The man, who is believed to be a member of a family well-known to gardaí that live at the halting site, was taken to University Hospital Limerick and his condition is described as serious.

The gunman is believed to have fled in a vehicle and Gardaí are investigating if a Suzuki Vitara found burnt out in the Kennedy Park housing estate near the scene of the shooting is connected to the attack.

Gardaí have since arrested a man in his late 20s in connection with the shooting.

He is being held at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Officers have sealed off an alley behind some houses in the estate and do not know the motive for the attack.

They will carry out a technical and forensic examination of the car and area around it.