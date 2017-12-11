Gardaí make 260 drink-driving arrests in first 10 days of December

Up to 260 people have been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the first 10 days of December.

The majority relate to drink-driving, but there have also been positive tests for drug-driving too.

The number of arrests is an increase of almost 20 on last year's figures.

Gardaí say the arrests have been made at a number of locations around the country with many taking place in the mornings and early evening.

