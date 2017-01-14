Gardaí make 13 arrests in Operation Thor 'day of action'

Thirteen arrests have been made by Gardaí in Dublin as part of a so-called 'day of action' under Operation Thor.

Eleven men, aged between 19 and 53 years, and two women aged in their early 30s and mid 50s were arrested on warrant in connection with breaches of court related offences, including theft and traffic violations.

All 13 arrested were taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station before appearing before Blanchardstown District Court yesterday morning.