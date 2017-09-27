Gardaí looking for woman, 29, missing in Meath

Gardaí are looking for the public's assistance to find 29-year-old Martina Cranitch.

Martina was last seen on Saturday morning at 8am on High Street, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

She is 5'8" in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Martina was wearing a navy blue top with red and white flowers on it, a black leather coat, blue jeans and brown ankle boots. Martina was also carrying a black handbag.

Gardaí and Martina's family are concerned for her whereabouts and ask if anyone has seen her or has information about Martina's whereabouts to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 - 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.