Gardaí are looking for help in finding a teenage boy missing from Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Fifteen-year-old Hossein Hashimi was last seen on Port Road at 7pm on June 15.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí believe Hossein may be in Dublin and anyone who has seen him is asked to contact their local garda station.