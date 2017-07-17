Gardaí looking for teenage boy missing from Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare are looking for missing teenager, 15-year-old Paul Burke.

Paul was last seen in Dara Park, Newbridge on the morning of Sunday July 16 at 11am. He is 6' 2", of slight build, with blue eyes and red hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/white McKenzie tracksuit and blue Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Paul or who can help find him is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 - 527730, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.