Gardaí looking for missing Cork woman who may have travelled to Dublin

Gardaí at Gurranbraher are looking for the public's help to find Caroline O'Mahony who is missing from her home in Cork city since July 25.

When last seen Caroline, 43, was wearing a black top, black leggings, a blue denim shirt down to the knees, and pink runners.

She is 5'2" with long blond hair tied in bun.

It is believed Caroline may have travelled to Dublin by bus and could be in the city centre area.

Anyone who has seen Caroline or can assist in locating her is asked to contact Gurranbraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.