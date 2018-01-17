Gardaí looking for dashcam footage and witnesses to fatal M7 crash

Gardaí in Nenagh investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M7 motorway between Dublin and Limerick yesterday afternoon to come forward.

In particular, they would like to speak to people who travelled between Nenagh and Limerick around 2pm.

Gardaí wish for any motorists travelling the route with a dashcam in use to contact them.

The collision occurred on the Nenagh side of the Birdhill service station, which is approximately 1km from Exit 27.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Gardaí at Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450 or the Garda Confidential Helpline 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk