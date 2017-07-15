Gardaí looking for 54-year-old man missing in Dublin

A 54-year-old has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Thomas Hynes was last seen in the Leopardstown area on Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 9’’ tall and of slight build.

When last seen he was wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Thomas or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600 or any Garda Station.