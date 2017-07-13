Gardaí locate missing Ruta Pangoniene safe and well

Update 8:23pm: Gardai have located Ruta Pangoniene safe and well.

Earlier: A Lithuanian woman has gone missing from her home in Tallaght.

Ruta Pangonien is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ tall of medium build with shoulder length light brown hair.

Gardai are asking anyone who knows where the 44 year old may be to contact them.

Ruta was last seen yesterday morning in Tallaght.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone who has see Ruta or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.