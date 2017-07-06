Gardaí launch murder investigation after disappearance of man six years ago

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of a man in the West of Ireland six years ago.

48-year-old Patrick Heeran was last seen in the Leitrim town of Mohill at 4.20pm on the 3rd of October 2011.

It's understood a search is being carried out in the surrounding areas and today Gardaí will launch a public appeal in the town.

Mr Heeran, who is described as being 5 foot nine, of stocky build, with fair hair, was last seen wearing brown shoes, blue jeans and a brown jacket.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Gardaí.