Gardaí launch murder investigation after disappearance of man six years ago
06/07/2017 - 06:49:28Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the disappearance of a man in the West of Ireland six years ago.
48-year-old Patrick Heeran was last seen in the Leitrim town of Mohill at 4.20pm on the 3rd of October 2011.
It's understood a search is being carried out in the surrounding areas and today Gardaí will launch a public appeal in the town.
Mr Heeran, who is described as being 5 foot nine, of stocky build, with fair hair, was last seen wearing brown shoes, blue jeans and a brown jacket.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Gardaí.
Join the conversation - comment here