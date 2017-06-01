Gardaí launch murder inquiry into man's death in Waterford
Gardaí in Waterford have launched a murder inquiry after a man's body was found at an apartment in the city yesterday.
The body of 48-year-Abdi Rasheed Kaaheen Shire was found on Wellington St, at around 9.20am yesterday.
A post mortem examination has been completed but for operational reasons Gardaí are not releasing details.
The deceased is a Somali national and had lived in the Waterford city area.
Gardaí are appealing for information - in particular to members of the local and extended Somali community who may be in a position to help with the investigation - to contact the Gardaí at Waterford on 051- 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.