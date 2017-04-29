Gardaí launch murder inquiry after woman's death in Waterford

Back to Ireland Home

Gardai in Waterford have upgraded the investigation into a woman's death in the city to a murder probe.

The body of the 31-year-old woman was found in a Waterford city apartment yesterday.

The decision to upgrade the investigation to a murder inquiry follows the results of a post mortem examination carried out earlier today.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at an apartment at Thomas Court, on Thomas Street, shortly after 3pm yesterday.

An incident room has been set up at Waterford garda station.
KEYWORDS: waterford death

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland