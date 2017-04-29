Gardaí launch murder inquiry after woman's death in Waterford

Gardai in Waterford have upgraded the investigation into a woman's death in the city to a murder probe.

The body of the 31-year-old woman was found in a Waterford city apartment yesterday.

The decision to upgrade the investigation to a murder inquiry follows the results of a post mortem examination carried out earlier today.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at an apartment at Thomas Court, on Thomas Street, shortly after 3pm yesterday.

An incident room has been set up at Waterford garda station.