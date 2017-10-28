Gardaí launch investigation after stabbing in Limerick

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a stabbing in Limerick.

A man in his early 30s was stabbed on the Ballycummin Road in Raheen just after 2.30am this morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick and his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made and gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Roxboro Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061-214340.