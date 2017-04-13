Gardaí launch fresh appeal for information on Fiona Sinnott, missing since 1998
Gardaí have launched a fresh appeal for information into the disappearance of Wexford woman Fiona Sinnott.
The 19 year old was last seen leaving Butler’s pub in Broadway at midnight on the 8 of February 1998.
Four people - 3 men and a woman - seen on the road near where Fiona disappeared around that time - have ever come forward.
Earlier this year forensic equipment was brought in to compare DNA in her home with a criminal database.
So far Gardaí have carried out 459 inquiries and taken 355 statements in relation to the case.
