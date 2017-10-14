Gardaí launch an appeal after murder of Dublin woman

Gardaí have launched an appeal after the murder of Linda Evans, also known as Linda Christian, in Dublin earlier this year.

The 29-year-old's body was discovered in a wooded area of Blanchardstown in July after she left Connolly Hospital on June 24 this year with another man.

The pair were seen walking towards Blanchardstown, before Linda entered the Coolmine Woods area of Blanchardstown at around 10am.

Gardaí now believe that is where she was murdered and are appealing for information relating to that morning in June.

Detective Inspector Des McTiernan says they are still pursuing over 600 lines of inquiry, and have already received more than 350 witness statements.

"This is still very much a live and open, developing investigation," he said.

"I suppose we're considering al options and all issues."

Linda was known to have friends in the Romanian community, and Detective Inspector McTiernan says they are being encouraged to contact them with information.

"We're targeting everybody, but I suppose we're also targeting, in particular, members of the Romanian community," he said.

"She interacted with the Romanian community, we know that for a fact, and I suppose that's the main reason, in case Romanians have information to offer."

Anyone who has any information which can help in the investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers or Blanchardstown Garda Station.