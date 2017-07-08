Gardaí issue warning before tonight's Coldplay gig at Croke Park

Gardaí and MCD promotions have issued a warning before tonight's Coldplay gig at Croke Park.

They have advised people should allow extra time to get to Croke Park as there will be full body and bag searches.

An armed support unit will also be at the scene in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Inspector Tony Gallagher says Gardaí are well prepared.

"We've a very robust policing and traffic plan in relation to it and we've some 180 personnel working at the event.

"We're there really to facilitate the enjoyment of this concert by the 82,000 fans," he said.

Big bags, selfie sticks, and large umbrellas are just some of the items banned from tonight's gig.

If you wand to see a list of items that are banned and a schedule for tonight's gig you can check it out here.