Gardaí issue for further appeal for information on murder of Darragh Nugent

Gardaí investigating the murder of Darragh Nugent that occurred at Wheatfield Avenue, Clondalkin last Monday have made a further appeal to the public for information.

The first appeal for any witnesses and asking for assistance in locating the getaway car was made by Superintendent Dermot Mann last Tuesday.

Earlier today Superintendent Mann said: "I wish to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their assistance to date in this investigation.

"We have had an excellent response to our last appeal for information which is greatly assisting the investigation, last night Gardaí responded to a call of a car on fire at Woodside, Newtown, Leixlip, which was the car used in the murder of Darragh Nugent.

"It has been established the registration number of the car was 02 MH 7025, a black BMW 3 series.

"During the technical examination of the car a firearm was located.

Superintendent Mann also said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this car in the days leading up to the 11th September, anywhere between Wheatfield Avenue, Clondalkin and Leixlip to contact us. I'm also appealing to the residents of Woodside, Newtown, River Forest and the general vicinity of Leixlip area who may have noticed this car parked at Woodside on 11th and/or 12th September, 2017 and who can assist us with our investigation.

During the course of follow up searches today in Collinstown Park, a second firearm was located.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them at Lucan Garda station 01 - 6667300, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.