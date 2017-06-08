Gardaí issue appeal for teenage boy missing since end of April

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage boy who has been missing from his home in Co. Meath for more than five weeks.

Sixteen-year-old Ronnie Wilde is missing from Julianstown, Co Meath.

He was last seen on April 30, 2017, in the Julianstown area and is described as being five foot 10 inches tall, of slight build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí have asked anyone who can help to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.