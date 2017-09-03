Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Galway teenager

Gardaí in Galway are asking for help in finding a teenage boy missing since Friday.

Luke Adams, aged 16, was last seen in Claregalway at around 1pm on Friday.

He is described as being six foot three inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can help to find him is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-538000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.